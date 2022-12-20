Where to get the best calamari in NJ for your ‘Feast of the 7 Fishes’

If you’ve never heard of the “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” it’s a tradition Italian Americans celebrate on Christmas Eve where seven different fish dishes are served for dinner.

It’s a tradition in my family and honestly, my favorite part of the holiday.

Adrien Sala via Unsplash Adrien Sala via Unsplash loading...

I’m sure there is a more traditional way to serve the fish, but we make what we like: mussels, pasta in clam sauce, fish fillet, shrimp parmigiana, bacalao, etc.

There was a year we even had sushi and it counted. I’m sure my Italian ancestors were not happy about that but coming up with seven different fishes is not easy.

One fish you can’t forget is a solid portion of fried calamari.

Anthony Espinosa via Unsplash Anthony Espinosa via Unsplash loading...

Now preparing this dinner takes a lot of time and patience, and I mean A LOT of time. It’s also very messy.

You’ll do the majority of the cooking, but like my family’s sushi hack, it’s not cheating if you order your calamari from a restaurant that was voted to have the best in the state.

Eat This, Not That put together a list of the best calamari in each state and for New Jersey, you’ll have to make a stop in Weehawken.

The website voted the Chart House to have the best fried calamari and forget your Christmas Eve dinner for a minute, the Chart House has a beautiful waterfront view of the New York skyline.

But they are known for their steak and seafood and all you need to do is take one look at their calamari and you’ll be sold.

And the best news ever, you can order it for pick up and they also have delivery options.

So this friend calamari counts as one of your seven fishes for your Christmas Eve dinner. Give the Chart House in Weehawken a call.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.