These are NJ’s favorite Christmas dinner side dishes

Just about everyone can agree on Turkey for Thanksgiving and most agree on the best sides to accompany the meal. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce are likely on just about everyone's list.

What about Christmas dinner?

In New Jersey, things get much more varied in terms of the main dish and sides.

The folks at time2play.com used Google trends dating back to 2019 to identify the most searched recipes in New Jersey to deduce what the most popular side dishes are for Christmas dinner in the Garden State.

attachment-#1 (4) loading...

attachment-#1 (3) loading...

If mac & cheese is on your menu, check out these great recipes, including my favorite bourbon mac & cheese.

attachment-#1 (2) loading...

attachment-#1 (1) loading...

attachment-#1 loading...

time2play.com time2play.com loading...

As for what people are serving as a main dish, ham appears to be the universal favorite, followed by roast beef and turkey.

attachment-#1 (5) loading...

attachment-#1 (9) loading...

attachment-#1 (7) loading...

Given New Jersey's large Italian-American population, there are also a lot of searches for "Italian Christmas recipes." We often have a debate every year about what can and should be served to complete the "feast of seven fishes."

attachment-#1 (8) loading...

Did we leave anything off the list?

What is your favorite Christmas side dish?

Let us know in the comments section.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey

NJ Diners that are open 24/7