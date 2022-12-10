No tip? Try this alternative for NJ delivery workers this holiday season

It's that time of year again when UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Post Office, and all other delivery services put it into overdrive to deliver holiday packages to your doorstep. The rush to get you your packages before Christmas day is certainly no easy task, and the drivers of these vehicles play a huge role in making that possible.

So naturally, many New Jerseyans want to find a way to say thank you for all their hard work. Because of them, we're able to get what we need and ready for our own holiday plans.

Leaving a tip for them, of course, is always a nice gesture. It's a way for us to say thank you to them and hopefully put a smile on their face.

But let's say you're not around when the delivery person arrives, and you're not comfortable leaving cash in an envelope outside. Or perhaps cash isn't something you want to do. What are the alternatives?

One option that seems to be gaining steam is leaving a tip digitally. Whether thru an app or some other form of transaction, some people feel more comfortable going this route.

Of course, that's still like leaving cash, even though it's not physical money. And if you're someone looking for an alternative to leaving a money tip, this might not be an option for you either.

But there is another alternative that you can go with which doesn't involve leaving physical money. Nor does it deal with having to send anything electronically.

In fact, you might even call it old-school. But I will say, it's been a very popular option for those who deliver to us.

Now to be fair, I have to give all the credit for this to my wife, Jen. She's the one who makes sure our delivery folks are taken well care of, and she's the one who thought up this idea for our home.

What we do is put together a little basket of snacks and soft drinks for the delivery drivers. A very simple thing to do that many of these workers appreciate.

Here's a look at our little gift basket that we leave by the doorstep. We also put a note on it thanking our drivers for all their hard work this holiday season.

We've been putting this basket out every day since Thanksgiving and will continue to do so until the end of the year. It's just our small way of showing appreciation for the delivery drivers who have to work overtime during the holidays.

What's really rewarding for us is knowing how much delivery drivers appreciate this.

Every day that we get a package of some sort we have to replenish this basket a little bit. It's never empty since we put so many options in it to choose from, but we love seeing drivers take something for the next stop ahead.

And it's not just for those drivers we see during the holiday season, either. It's also something you can do for your regular mailman or delivery drivers who come to your doorstep all year round.

And let's not forget about the sanitation workers since they work very hard all year as well.

But since most don't walk up to your door you might have to get a little more creative with them. Luckily, there's a simple solution. All you really need to do is leave a note on your garbage barrels inviting them to your doorstep to help themselves.

And let's face it, there's always the fear of a cash envelope accidentally being thrown away with the rest of the trash if left on the can.

A note, however, could easily be replaced if it's accidentally tossed. And as with the delivery drivers, the sanitation workers would also appreciate the kind thoughts.

Yes, they have a dirty job, but it's all the more reason to show them appreciation as well.

So when it comes to our delivery, sanitation, and whoever else you have that provides a vital service, leaving a nice little snack for them is always appreciated.

Of course, you can also do this in conjunction with cash tips if you'd like. Completely up to you.

For most, a little snack during work never hurt anyone. It's just another simple idea to consider for our drivers and delivery workers this holiday season.

But whatever you end up deciding to do, just know your gesture is very much appreciated. Even something small can go a long way, especially this time of year.

So for all those mail, delivery, sanitation, and any other driver that happens to come by during the holidays, enjoy a snack on us. And of course, thank you.

