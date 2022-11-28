New deadlines for holiday delivery – What you need to know

New deadlines for holiday delivery &#8211; What you need to know

If you are shipping gifts for the holidays from New Jersey this year, time is already getting short to make sure they arrive on-time.

The three largest package carriers have moved up their shipping deadlines for 2022, because this year Christmas falls on a Sunday.

Generally, the earlier, the better, but you have a little over two-weeks to go for your cheapest shipping options. All three of the major carriers have more expensive 'rush delivery' options.

Below are the shipping deadlines for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS for packages to arrive before Dec. 25 in the United States.

These deadlines are for delivery to the continental United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.  If shipping internationally, check the web links provided to get an estimate.
U.S. Postal Service

  • Retail Ground: Saturday, Dec. 17
  • First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express: Friday, Dec. 23

Link to USPS shipping website

Note: The USPS says these are recommended dates for "expected delivery" before Dec. 25.
Federal Express

  • FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground: Wednesday, Dec. 14
  • FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 20
  • FedEx 2Day: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours: Thursday, Dec. 22
  • FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 23

Link to FedEx shipping website
UPS

UPS recommends checking their website for details on ground delivery. Also note, UPS has adjusted many of its delivery times and has suspended their guaranteed delivery service until further notice.

  • 3-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 20
  • 2nd Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 22

