Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is zero calorie counting.

It’s the best time to indulge and enjoy some of the best food you’ll have all year.

That being said, it’s really the sweets we’re more interested in.

Cookie making and dessert baking are traditions for a lot of New Jersey families.

Cookie swaps/parties are a big thing during the holidays, we even have one going on here at the New Jersey 101.5 office.

And everyone has a favorite sweet treat.

My favorite is a homemade Italian rainbow cookie. A family friend has the best recipe and makes them for my family every Christmas.

A new study has come out and shows each state’s favorite treat for the 2022 holiday season.

To no surprise, New Jersey’s favorite is a sugar cookie. A little boring, right?

But we’re actually not the only ones.

17 other states also enjoy a good sugar cookie this time of year including Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Hawaii.

28 states like New York, Connecticut, and Mayland decided cheesecake was their top treat.

Thankfully, this study also gave a top 5 for us to work with so we’re not consuming pure sugar, it’s just sugar in other forms.

Aside from the good ol’ sugar cookie, New Jersey loves a good:

Cheesecake

Eggnog

Hot Chocolate

Cinnamon Roll

I’m actually surprised cheesecake is so high on the list compared to the others, but if you’re enjoying all of the above, sounds like a great holiday to me.

You can't go wrong with trying out these desserts at NJ diners across the state:

