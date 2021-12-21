HOBOKEN — An explosion and raging warehouse fire has left two people dead and several businesses in ruins, according to authorities and online funding efforts.

On Monday just after midnight a Hoboken police officer on patrol heard a loud blast, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

First responders to the area found an active fire in a warehouse at 38 Jackson Street, and firefighters recovered the bodies of a woman and man inside.

On Tuesday, Suarez's office identified the female as 60-year-old Rose Marie Vos, alongside a 61-year-old male. His name was not yet released, pending notification of next of kin.

Videos posted to Twitter showed the intense, overnight flames.

The Hoboken Fire Department, with support from Jersey City and the North Hudson Regional Fire Departments, worked to knock down the fire and responders found the remains of two people inside.

Cause and manners of death for both Vos and the man found with her were pending an exam by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Among businesses at the warehouse site was Hoboken Crossfit, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Jon Bevacqua on Tuesday.

Several other surrounding businesses and buildings were also damaged during the fire, including severe water damage from efforts to extinguish it.

Those include Barsky Gallery, which also tweeted video and photos from the scene.

Alter Ego Pole Fitness, a studio that had been operating for 10 years, also was severely damaged, said owner Caprice Burrell in a separate GoFundMe campaign, as well as Naturalist Interiors, a family-owned and operated home furnishing warehouse.

In just three hours, more than $33,000 had been donated to the Rebuild Hoboken Crossfit campaign.

The fire site has been known as the city's historic Chambord Place building, once home to My-T-Fine Pudding and Davis Baking Powder, according to the Hudson Reporter.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not yet shared the identities of those found in the fire.

An investigation was being led by the Regional Arson Task Force, with assistance from the Hoboken Fire Department and Hoboken Police Department.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

NJ’s most hated Christmas decorations

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.