FAIR LAWN - An employee at the Environmental Protection Agency used his work computer to view images of child sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.

John Struble faces one count of possession of child pornography. The single charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in state prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said the 63-year-old used a computer given to him by his federal employer to visit websites with illicit sexual content.

Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security reported finding an estimated 100 illegal videos and photos in a cache folder. A criminal complaint details three of the images, which include children under 10 years old.

Struble allegedly accessed the website from his Fair Lawn residence using his work computer starting in December 2020. The investigation began in September 2021, according to court documents.

Struble's first court hearing was held Tuesday by videoconference.

