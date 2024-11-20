NJ Eagle Scout’s hard work honors female veterans

A new memorial monument was dedicated recently honoring female veterans in Raritan Township. Last week, on Veteran's Day, local dignitaries unveiled the new monument to United States women veterans at Mine Brook Park.

It serves to honor women who served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and even the newly formed Space Force.

It was all thanks to the hard work and dedication of local Eagle Scout Marissa Migliorino, an Eagle Scout with Troop 186G.

Only 19 states and the District of Columbia have such monuments. There is also a monument to women vets at the New Jersey Vietnam Memorial Park in Holmdel.

Marissa worked tirelessly to raise $5,500 from 16 individuals and veterans' groups to make the monument a reality. Also, around 80 volunteer hours went into the landscaping around the monument.

Marissa's proud dad, Eric Migliorino, scoutmaster of Troop 186B, said women veterans, who make up about 11% of the veteran population, tend to get overlooked.

The groups that donated time and money were the Hunterdon County Bulldogs Detachment 927 Marine Corps League, the Flemington VFW Post 7856, the American Legion Toscanni Post 120 and Auxiliary Unit 120, the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Military Outreach Ministry, the Military Order of the Purple Heart - Richard Betts Chapter 700, Frenchtown-Milford VFW Post 7857 and the St. Magdalen’s Catholic Church Military Veterans and Family Ministry.

Marissa told TAPinto Flemington/Raritan,

“I hope it becomes a place for many people, like family members and women veterans, to honor and remember those women who have served our country and to inform those who aren’t aware of their immense impact on our community. They don’t get enough recognition, so I hope this serves part of that void in filling it. It was the least I could do, it really was.”

Congratulations to all involved, especially Marissa Migliorino, who gives us hope for the next generation. Knowing that there are such dedicated young people who care so much about the people who gave so much to our country.

We're sure she got much satisfaction in recognizing others' sacrifices and that is a lesson for all of us that there is much more to giving than receiving.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

