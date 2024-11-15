Most of us who live here love the Garden State. We either grew up here or moved here for an opportunity. It was either a job opportunity or one that involved a relationship.

Those of us who grew up here and did some traveling realize we have a lot to be thankful for. There's great food, and a diverse cultural landscape, not to mention the 120 miles of beautiful Atlantic Ocean coastline. We have mountains and lakes and a wide variety of outdoor wonders to enjoy.

So why do so many people seem hell-bent on getting out of the state as soon as they can? Some point to the political environment, but that is perhaps slowly changing. The last election was closer than most when it came to choosing a president. Trump only lost by 4 percentage points.

Then, we have a gubernatorial election next year. That could mean a change in the politics that drives some people away from our wonderful state.

The big reason is cost. The popular YouTube channel The World According To Briggs lists New Jersey as number six of the 10 States That Will Rob You Blind.

In its assessment of why these states cost so much, they list the cost of housing. The median price of a home is nearly $550,000. That, coupled with some of the highest property taxes in the nation, makes it nearly impossible for a new home buyer to achieve that American dream.

They also list higher-than-average sales and income taxes. The average single person would need an income of about $117,000 to live comfortably here. Some big changes need to be made in order for our beloved state to become more affordable, especially for those just starting out.

Unless those big changes are coming soon, we will continue to be the state with the most outward-bound moves for yet another year. Many of us keep waiting, but for some, it may be too little too late and they're already south of here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

