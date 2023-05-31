Little hidden gem Italian market in Central Jersey

We've seen some giant Italian markets opening up across New Jersey over the last few years.

One of the newest ones may not be big on space but it's huge on quality and variety. It's in the quaint quiet town of Allentown, NJ.

It's called La Vucciria, after a very famous ancient open-air market in Palermo, Sicily.

The owners, the LoPresti family come from that part of Italy, in the small town of Carini. It's obvious from the selections that their food is totally authentic and delicious.

They offer many of the classic Italian specialties these markets are known for, along with genuinely authentic Sicilian specialties like caponata and sfincione.

Their prepared sandwiches for take-out or dine-in are some of the best on this side of the Atlantic. Really!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

La Vucciria is right on the corner in downtown Allentown at 2 N. Main St.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There is some seating inside if you can't wait to take your delicacies home.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The place is spacious, immaculate and well laid out.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They offer some specialty items you just can't find anywhere.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Their prepared foods are made fresh.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Imported pastas and Italian meats are a specialty.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Frozen pastas of every imaginable type.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Their cheese selection is excellent.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Right next door the LoPresti family also operates La Piazza.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's a full-service Italian restaurant right behind La Vucciria.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They also make a variety of pizzas.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You must try my favorite called sfincione. It's the original Sicilian pizza with incredible authentic Sicilian flavor.

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom