Little hidden gem Italian market in Central Jersey
We've seen some giant Italian markets opening up across New Jersey over the last few years.
One of the newest ones may not be big on space but it's huge on quality and variety. It's in the quaint quiet town of Allentown, NJ.
It's called La Vucciria, after a very famous ancient open-air market in Palermo, Sicily.
The owners, the LoPresti family come from that part of Italy, in the small town of Carini. It's obvious from the selections that their food is totally authentic and delicious.
They offer many of the classic Italian specialties these markets are known for, along with genuinely authentic Sicilian specialties like caponata and sfincione.
Their prepared sandwiches for take-out or dine-in are some of the best on this side of the Atlantic. Really!
La Vucciria is right on the corner in downtown Allentown at 2 N. Main St.
There is some seating inside if you can't wait to take your delicacies home.
The place is spacious, immaculate and well laid out.
They offer some specialty items you just can't find anywhere.
Their prepared foods are made fresh.
Imported pastas and Italian meats are a specialty.
Frozen pastas of every imaginable type.
Their cheese selection is excellent.
Right next door the LoPresti family also operates La Piazza.
It's a full-service Italian restaurant right behind La Vucciria.
They also make a variety of pizzas.
You must try my favorite called sfincione. It's the original Sicilian pizza with incredible authentic Sicilian flavor.
