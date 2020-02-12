NJ drug program looking for middle schoolers to film drug PSAs

The Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey is holding a contest for a student written PSA about the dangers of substance abuse. The requirements are to write a 60 second PSA about the dangers of substance abuse by March 20 and be in 5th-8th grade.

As many as 12 students can be in a group writing the spot. The PSAs will be judged based on creativity, message content, and the ability to be produced. The winning submission will be filmed, starring the student authors, and the finished product will be distributed throughout the tri-state area.

Scripts can only be submitted by teachers on behalf of their students and should be sent by email, mail, or fax to:

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey

ATTN: Middle School PSA Challenge

155 Millburn Avenue, Millburn, NJ 07041

Fax: 973 467 2188

Email: pdfnj@drugfreenj.org

You can see more information on the organization’s website.

