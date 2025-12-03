You drive every day. You’ve seen the road rage. The moron playing traffic cop who won’t get out of the left lane. You’ve seen the poor planner do the last millisecond Jersey Slide to their exit.

You know the tailgater all too well. The person drifting into your lane because they are on their phone. You know Jersey drivers.

So, would you believe in a study that claims Garden State drivers are second-best in the entire nation?

Me either.

But if the data crunching done by King Stahlman Bail Bonds is to be believed, New Jersey drivers are among the best and safest. Are they also selling the Pulaski Bridge by any chance?

Safe Driving Photo by Jan Baborák on Unsplash loading...

The Study

Researchers analyzed eight safety metrics. Those were drivers involved in fatal accidents, DUI fatalities, speed-related fatalities, and hit-and-run fatalities. They also looked at “general traffic fatalities,” seat belt use, DUI arrests, and the total number of crashes.

Those categories were weighted, then assigned point values. The higher the total score, the worse the drivers.

Driving, Happy Photo by Omotayo Tajudeen on Unsplash loading...

The Results

According to a press released on the study, the state with the highest score of 67.82 was New Mexico, meaning that state has the absolute worst drivers in America. Texas and Wyoming were second and third worst with respective scores of 52.24 and 51.61.

New Jersey, where you would assume just by virtue of being the most densely crowded state would at least be in the top 10 states for bad driving, had a score of 17.00. That shows we are the second safest state.

The only state with safer drivers is Minnesota, with a score of 12.25.

Safe driving Photo by Jerry Kavan on Unsplash loading...

The Takeaway

Among the traits that define New Jerseyans is cynicism. Forgive us for being cynical, but most of us aren’t buying this study.

If we’re so safe, why is our car insurance cost ranking in the top 10? We are the seventh most expensive, according to Forbes.

But hey, next time you’re cut off in the Flemington circle, then nearly rear-ended on 202 by someone on their cell phone who then gives you the middle finger, think about this study. Maybe it will make you feel better.