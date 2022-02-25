NJ driver who fled to Mexico pleads guilty to fatal Christmas Eve crash

JACKSON — A man who fled to Mexico after he killed a woman in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve in 2020 has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with the crash.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, was driving on Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson when he drove into a Mercedes Benz, driven by Norman Shtab, 83, of Howell.

Shtab was making a left turn from a Route 195 exit ramp. His wife, Phyllis Shtab, 81, died several days later. They were on their way to Christmas Eve dinner.

Norman Shtab passed away a year after the crash.

Alcazar-Sanchez was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license while being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

In March 2021 he surrendered to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Alcazar-Sanchez is a United State citizen who lives in Jackson.

Alcazar-Sanchez pled guilty to the original charge of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. Ocean County Prosecutor Bruce Billhimer said he will seek a prison sentence of seven years.

Alcazar-Sanchez’s girlfriend, Reyna Mendez, 27, of Jackson, was charged with hindering apprehension after giving investigators false information about his whereabouts, officials said.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

A tough recovery

Norman Shtab, a survivor of a Soviet internment camp, broke eight ribs in the crash and had vision problems from a head injury, his daughter-in-law Michelle Platzer told New Jersey 101.5. While undergoing a body scan, doctors found a cancerous tumor in his bladder.

The couple's dog, a black Lab-mix named Sammi, who briefly went missing from a family member's home while he was hospitalized, died in February.

Shtab started International Electronics Calculators Inc. in New York along with other businesses over the years including World Audio Video, a video store in Howell.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

