NJ dog saves owner’s life! (Opinion)

Read a great story from NJ 101.5's Dan Alexander early this morning about a dog reunited with her owner after the dog saved the guy's life!

After the German Shepard's owner Brian had a stroke, the alert and attentive dog dragged him to his cell phone to call 9-1-1. The dog was a rescue and it got me thinking about my two rescue dogs, Rusty who passed a few years ago and Cali who is still kicking after nearly 15 years on the planet!

Dogs are such a huge part of family life and sometimes it's good to take a break from the battle and appreciate the four-legged family members. I'm not so sure Cali at her late age would have the wherewithal to drag me to my cell, but she did find the severed deer head in the back yard so ya never know!

Here's the excerpt from Dan Alexander:

Hero Dog, Owner Reunited – Sadie, the German Shepherd who dragged her owner Brian to his cell phone after he suffered a stoke in his sleep were reunited as he left the rehab facility where he has been recovering on Tuesday. The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge were Brian adopted Sadie last fall has started a fund to help Brian continue to care for Sadie.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

