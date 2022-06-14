NJ deer population way out of control. What to do about it (Opinion)

A so-called expert testified this week that increased hunting will not solve the deer overpopulation problem that he admits we have here in New Jersey.

He pointed to the fact that less than one-half of 1% of New Jersey residents hold a hunting license, which he said is hardly the answer.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

The expert, Brian Hackett, also claimed that expanding deer hunting zones and adding permits would not solve the problem. How does he know that if we didn’t try? And perhaps it would be more than one-half of 1% of the population hunting if it wasn’t so damn difficult to get a hunting license and harvest a deer in the state.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

One former state senator, Ray Lesniak, suggested that surgical sterilization has helped in other states. That is wildly time-consuming and, of course since it’s New Jersey, outrageously expensive.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Farmers lost over $1.3 million in crops in one year, and that was just 27 farmers. Thankfully they are allowed to harvest more deer than the average hunter and should be allowed to take each and everyone that crosses their land.

The alternative to increased hunting is mother nature‘s crew way of sending the population. Last year we saw the results of that in deer carcasses strewn around the state from natural causes.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

People can whine and argue all they want about how hunting isn't the answer, but it always has been and always will be. If you don’t like the look of camo and orange vests and the sound of gunfire don’t go into the woods during hunting season and cover your ears. But they might already be covered since you don't like hearing the sometimes ugly truth.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey