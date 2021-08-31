Freebies and deals for NJ teachers: Wawa coffee every day in September
Free coffee from Wawa is one of several back-to-school gifts offered to New Jersey teachers.
Besides the gift of any size coffee from September 1-30, Wawa's Cheers to the Classrooms also creates a $25,000 fund to support schools for teachers to submit funding requests. Wawa will deliver checks and more coffee to select schools.
No proof of being a teacher or school administrator is required to get a free drink.
All 940 Wawa stores have each selected a school to treat with coupons for free Sizzli sandwiches, heart shaped apple filled donuts and, yes, coffee.
“As teachers and school administration return back to school following one of the most challenging years, Wawa is making a special effort to bring cheer to classrooms across our chain with free coffee, financial support and special visits as our small way of expressing gratitude to those championing for our children,” Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens said.
Other retailers also offering discounts and freebies for teachers and their families.
Apple
Complimentary AirPods with the purchase of a Mac or iPad
Einstein Bros. Bagels
40% off a baker's dozen of bagels for $7 on Mondays through Sept.17
Moe's Southwest Grill
Free meals for kids every Sunday with the purchase of an adult entree of $6 or more
