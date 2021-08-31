Freebies and deals for NJ teachers: Wawa coffee every day in September

Free coffee from Wawa is one of several back-to-school gifts offered to New Jersey teachers.

Besides the gift of any size coffee from September 1-30, Wawa's Cheers to the Classrooms also creates a $25,000 fund to support schools for teachers to submit funding requests. Wawa will deliver checks and more coffee to select schools.

No proof of being a teacher or school administrator is required to get a free drink.

All 940 Wawa stores have each selected a school to treat with coupons for free Sizzli sandwiches, heart shaped apple filled donuts and, yes, coffee.

“As teachers and school administration return back to school following one of the most challenging years, Wawa is making a special effort to bring cheer to classrooms across our chain with free coffee, financial support and special visits as our small way of expressing gratitude to those championing for our children,” Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens said.

Other retailers also offering discounts and freebies for teachers and their families.

Complimentary AirPods with the purchase of a Mac or iPad

Einstein Bros. Bagels

40% off a baker's dozen of bagels for $7 on Mondays through Sept.17

Free meals for kids every Sunday with the purchase of an adult entree of $6 or more

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.