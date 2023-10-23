NJ dad sues Cherry Hill School District over trans policy (Opinion)

The backlash is coming, New Jersey.

Parents are fed up with the woke policies that serve only to separate moms and dads and their kids.

The egregious push by the state government to confuse children and remove parents from the conversation has reached the boiling point.

As reported throughout the current election season, parental rights are front and center with nearly 8 in 10 New Jerseyans saying that they should be included in any conversation about their kids.

It's common sense to involve parents with their kids. It's also common sense to remove sexually explicit material from schools and delay gender conversations until kids are older.

One New Jersey dad has taken the next step as he sues the Cherry Hill District over the policy.

He and his lawyer joined the show to talk about it:

He claims that the policy violates his 14th Amendment right to raise his kids.

Amendment XIV

Section 1.

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. - Cornell University Law Website

The push to restore parents' rights and get us out from under the crushing and destructive policies of the current governor is taking hold across the state and impacting local elections.

I've spent the past few months walking with candidates in local neighborhoods and getting a great reaction from residents.

Parents rights transcend traditional politics

The movement for parental rights is transcending traditional politics with the gay community, typically a solid base for Democrats, now coming out strong for changes in Trenton because they are parents, too.

I was honored to be the speaker at the latest rally hosted by "Gays Against Groomers" in Trenton over the weekend.

