NJ crew indicted for drug charges; 400 ‘Oxy’ pills really fentanyl, cops say

A group of four Roselle residents has been accused of dealing illegal drugs, including potent fentanyl disguised as a different painkiller.

On Dec. 4, a Union County Grand Jury returned a 19-count indictment against 25-year-old Christine Cintron, 32-year-old Tyron Dieujuste, 26-year-old Xavier M. Padilla and 43-year-old Juanita Padilla-Jacobs, Linden Police announced on Friday.

The four individuals faced multiple counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, first-degree intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in a park zone.

The Roselle residents were all arrested on Oct. 3 after detectives executed a search warrant on an East 9th Avenue home, following a two-month investigation by the Linden Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau.

Police seized about 280 grams of cocaine, a "quantity" of Xanax and Ecstasy, nearly 400 pills of what appeared to be Oxycodone and $6,280 in cash, according to officers.

Laboratory testing revealed that the pills were actually fentanyl, which was pressed and imprinted to appear as Oxycodone, police said.

Fentanyl has been responsible for an estimated 75% of all opioid deaths in New Jersey, according to law enforcement.

“Fentanyl has exacerbated the opioid epidemic and destroyed the lives of many of our family, friends, and loved ones,” Linden Police Chief David Hart said in a written statement.

“The idea that this deadly drug is being disguised to appear like more widely-used prescription drugs is very concerning and I am incredibly proud of the work done to save lives and take these pills off our streets," Hart continued.

The public has been reminded of the dangers associated with obtaining prescription medication from third-party sources.

As there is no way to know what is included in illegally obtained medications, prescription medications should only be purchased or obtained from a licensed pharmacy.

For anyone struggling with substance abuse, Union County Helping Hand 365 offers 24-hour a day assistance, 365 days a year.

