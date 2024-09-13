💵 Still accepting applicants

💵 Grants of up to $75,000

💵 Learn how to request an application

County officials are working to fight food insecurity, and American Rescue Plan Act funding is making it possible — $1 million to be exact.

As of Sept. 6, 10 nonprofits have received a total of just over $350,000 through the grant program; applications are still open.

Food pantries grant awards 4 Credit: Burlington County Public Information Office loading...

"Whatever it means for that particular partner, as long as they're using the funding to assist with food insecurity, we're ok with that," Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said to New Jersey 101.5.

Using money to purchase food, new storage, shopping bags, a refrigerator and more are acceptable for the grant.

Food pantries grant awards 6 Credit: Burlington County Public Information Office loading...

It's difficult to record quantitative data on the subject, so it's been more of a qualitative focus, according to Hopson. "So we have to look at this from a holistic point of view and say, okay, these folks are still showing up. Some of them are repeat families, some of them are not. If they're still showing up, though, then there is truly still a gap in food insecurity for Burlington County," Hopson said.

So where does the county go from here?

Seeing the ongoing need for assistance, Hopson said it’s critical to continue funding these nonprofit partnerships, so the assistance is always readily available.

Burlington County grant to food pantry Credit: Burlington County Public Information Office loading...

Household in need of assistance?

head to the county’s Board of Social Services website found here

view “Our Services” section on the homepage

number to call is at the bottom of the page

directory of area food pantries can be found here

Recipients so far

Sacred Heart St. Vincent DePaul of Mount Holly ($22,500)

St. Mary’s Ladle of Love, Burlington ($19, 478)

St. Vincent DePaul St. Isaac Jogues Conference, Evesham ($12,000)

St. Vincent de Paul St. Charles Borromeo Conference, Cinnaminson ($6,000)

Burlington Township Food Pantry ($17,790)

Jewish Family and Children’s Services ($25,000)

Food Bank of South Jersey ($75,000)

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church ($22,500)

Oaks Integrated Care: ($75,000)

Virtua’s Eat Well Food Farmacy ($75,000)

A nonprofit can request an application by calling 609-795-2503; grants of up to $75,000 are available.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

[carbongallery id="659ffad417d334763313945f"]