NJ counties with greatest home value growth
A new analysis from SmartAsset, a financial technology company based out of New York, set out to learn which Garden State counties are seeing the biggest jump in home value.
To come up with its rankings, SmartAsset looked at how numbers moved between the second quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2022.
The southern portion of the state accounted for the top 3 in SmartAsset's analysis. Steve Sabato, a spokesperson for SmartAsset, said one contributing factor is the fact that homes in North Jersey are typically more expensive — while they've also seen value growth, it's a very small percentage of the home's overall value.
