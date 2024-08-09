NJ Costcos are having a major change in how you’ll shop

Another big change is coming to Costco in how you’ll shop.

Unlike the craziness customers went through in New Jersey regarding whether they did or didn’t have to have a membership to buy gasoline, this change is happening here and all across the country.

Costco has decided to seriously crackdown on enforcing its members-only business model. According to USA Today, you won’t just briefly flash your membership card at a worker on your way in anymore. Many times you would walk right by without even showing them anyway.

That's over.

Scanners are being installed at all entrances of all Costco locations across the country. The new system requires you to stop and have your membership card scanned by their machine at the entrance. If you don’t have your photo right on your membership card, then you’ll also have to show them separate photo ID to prove it’s really you. Guests must also be accompanied by a valid member for entry.

You won’t need to show your membership card at the point of checkout any longer if that eases the entry inconvenience.

It’s all in a major crackdown on non-members getting into their stores. Costco wants those membership fees. Costco earned $4.6 billion in membership fees from about 128 million members, according to the company's 2023 Annual Report.

And by the way those fees are going up. Beginning September 1, Gold Star memberships go from $60 to $65 and Executive memberships go from $120 to $130.

