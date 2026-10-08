💰 The estimated annual cost of supporting a two-income NJ family with two children has jumped $40,800 since 2021.

🏠 Childcare costs have surged 57% in the typical NJ county, with Cumberland, Hudson and Essex experiencing even bigger increases.

📊 A new Rutgers-Eagleton poll finds most NJ residents struggle with everyday expenses, and the financial pressure is getting worse.

Politicians love talking about making New Jersey more affordable. Mikie Sherrill was elected as the "Affordability Governor."

For many, the results have been underwhelming.

But affordable for whom?

A retired couple living in a paid-off house? A single person renting an apartment? Or two working parents trying to pay the mortgage, buy groceries and cover childcare?

Affordability means something different to each of them.

Now, new research puts actual dollar amounts on what it takes to survive in the Garden State.

And the numbers are staggering.

NJ families need $40,800 more than five years ago

According to the Living Wage Institute, the annual budget needed to support a New Jersey family with two working adults and two children has increased approximately $40,800 since 2021.

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That's a 38.2% increase in the estimated cost of basic necessities.

New York saw an increase of approximately 25%. Pennsylvania's increase was 31.1%.

People who fled high cost areas of New York for the so-called 'Jersey discount' have seen their cost savings evaporate.

New Jersey's family budgets grew faster than the national median in every county, according to research highlighted by Bloomberg.

The estimates account for housing, food, transportation, healthcare, childcare and other necessities. They measure the income families need to cover basic expenses, not what every household actually spends.

Childcare is crushing NJ family budgets

Of all the expenses driving up the cost of living, childcare stands out.

The Living Wage Institute found childcare costs increased approximately 57% in the typical New Jersey county since 2021.

Source: Living Wage Institute Source: Living Wage Institute

In Cumberland County, the increase approached 90%. Hudson and Essex counties experienced similarly dramatic increases.

And in Hudson County, the estimated annual childcare cost for a family with two children reached $37,242.

That's more than $3,100 every month.

Hudson also recorded a 9.1% average annual increase in family-sustaining budgets, the fastest among U.S. counties with at least 100,000 residents.

Rutgers poll confirms NJ's affordability crisis

The numbers help explain what New Jersey residents are telling Rutgers pollsters.

A new Rutgers-Eagleton poll released Wednesday found widespread difficulty paying for everyday necessities.

Source: Rutgers-Eagleton Poll Source: Rutgers-Eagleton Poll

The troubling part isn't simply how many people are struggling.

It's that the struggle is becoming more severe.

Since March, the percentage describing education and transportation costs as very difficult to afford increased 10 percentage points in each category.

And 77% rated New Jersey's economy as either poor or only fair.

Affordability is more than a political promise

The Rutgers poll surveyed 1,004 adults September 24–27, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

It doesn't establish that affordability outranks every other issue in voters' minds. But it clearly documents how widespread financial pressure has become.

For New Jersey families, the affordability debate isn't about political slogans.

It's about whether the paycheck covers the bills.

And increasingly, the numbers suggest it doesn't stretch nearly as far as it used to.

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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