NJ cops search for gunman who killed 20-year-old woman in her car

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Police continue to look for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old woman, found unconscious in her car a week ago.

Monserrat Noyola-Narvaez, of the Somerset section of the township, was found with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of her vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Prosecutor Michael Robertson said.

Franklin Township Police had responded to a 911 call at about 7:20 p.m reporting shots fired in the area of Phillips Road and Matilda Avenue.

Noyola-Narvaez was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition. She died two days later.

Noyola-Narvaez’ organs were donated to the NJ Sharing Network by her family, following her death, according to police.

On Monday, Oct. 28, an autopsy by the state Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the case was officially termed a homicide.

Somerset County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or Franklin Township Police at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to a smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information also can be submitted via the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

