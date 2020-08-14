NJ cops save woman, child from fatal levels of carbon monoxide

Last week, two South Brunswick Officers got a call that a woman was suffering a heart attack in her home. They arrived on the scene within three minutes and immediately realized she was suffering from the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning and not actually having a heart attack.

The 61-year-old woman was home with her 9-year-old granddaughter. They had a generator running next to the house. If not for the quick assessment and response from two South Brunswick cops, Officer Matthew Hagwood and Officer Tyler Harpster, the night could have been tragic for this NJ family.

These officers exemplify the best of New Jersey Law Enforcement and are this week's #BlueFriday honorees. Thank you for your action, compassion and service to our community.

