NJ cops make huge 1,100 lbs marijuana bust on Valentine’s Day

🟢 Narcotics detectives say they found 1,100 pounds of marijuana as part of a drug investigation

🟢 Officials say five men from Queens were distributing illegal "bulk shipments"

🟢 50 lbs of THC edibles were also seized

FORT LEE — Five accused drug traffickers are in custody after North Jersey cops said they seized 1,100 pounds of marijuana and edibles on Tuesday.

The five men from Queens, New York stored their troves of THC throughout Bergen and Hudson counties, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Jingru Chen (BCSO) Jingru Chen (BCSO) loading...

On Valentine's Day, detectives from the BCPO Narcotic Task Force searched two storage units in Fort Lee and Jersey City. They also looked through four vehicles.

In the end, authorities said they found around 1,100 pounds of marijuana and 50 pounds of THC edibles.

Fenglei Fan (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) Fenglei Fan (BCPO) loading...

Prosecutor Mark Musella said the men were involved in the distribution of "bulk shipments" of illegal marijuana.

The men charged include 29-year-old Jingru Chen, 35-year-old Fenglei Fan, 21-year-old Lifan Feng, 27-year-old Xingxiang Gao, and 25-year-old Weiqi Wu.

Xinxiang Gao (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) Xinxiang Gao (BCSO) loading...

Each of the five men is charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana and first-degree possession with intent to distribute hashish. They are all being held in Bergen County jail pending court appearances.

Weiqi Wu, left, and Lifan Feng. (BCSO) Weiqi Wu, left, and Lifan Feng. (BCSO) loading...

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

