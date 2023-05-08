Three men from North Bergen, including twin brothers, have been charged with multiple drug offenses following a takedown of manufacturing facilities in Passaic and Hudson counties, according to authorities.

One of the men still hasn't been found.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin and State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan on Monday announced two arrests and the seizure of more than 26 pounds of fentanyl, as the result of a three-month investigation.

Edwal Mercedes, 39, his twin brother Edwin, and 22-year-old Carlos Pena Peralta, are all charged with maintaining a fentanyl production facility, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and other offenses related to their alleged operation.

Edwal Mercedes is additionally charged with money laundering and possession of a fake New Jersey driver's license.

According to case documents, investigators determined that the defendants were operating a drug facility from a shared residence on 46th street in North Bergen and from an apartment on Passaic Avenue in Passaic.

Search warrants of both locations were executed on April 11. Beyond the drugs themselves, authorities found multiple items that indicated the distribution of drugs, according to officials.

Prior to the execution of the warrants, Edwal Mercedes was arrested during a traffic stop. Pena Peralta was addressed at the North Bergen location.

Edwin Mercedes is being sought as a fugitive, officials say.

An attorney for Edwal Mercedes said he has pleaded not guilty. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Pena Peralta's attorney for comment as well.

