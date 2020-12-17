Technically ticket quotas are not legal in New Jersey, but they've crept back in the back door according to Rob Nixon, a lobbyist for the NJSPBA. Tickets are often used by many departments as performance evaluation tools, so if a cop doesn't write enough tickets it reflects poorly on his/her job evaluations. They may get disciplined or not be eligible for advancement. That is so wrong and so ugly of a thought that it should disgust everybody.

You know who it disgusts the most? Cops. They have been fighting this tactic for years, but no one seems to listen. Well, somebody got the attention of State Senator Declan O'Scanlon (R-Monmouth) who is reviving a years old effort to get bill S1322 passed and signed into law eventually.

As O'Scanlon mentions, it erodes the trust that the public has in law enforcement and is detrimental to everyone. Everyone except greedy New Jersey politicians who sometime encourage this. After we talked about this on the air Wednesday, we heard from police officers who told us to please "hammer" this issue. They claim the powers that be, need to hear about this other than from cops who've complained about the practice for years.

Some of them claim that township manager and some PD heads don't want this bill passed because they rely on the revenue and it's an easy way to evaluate performance. This is so wrong and so needs to end immediately. Email Senator O'Scanlon and reach out to your own legislators and let them know you strongly support the police and an end to this ugly and destructive practice, for real this time!

