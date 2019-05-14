NJ cop asked witness to destroy evidence, prosecutors say

Upper Saddle River police officer Kyle Zyskowski was charged with witness tampering. (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

UPPER SADDLE RIVER — Authorities say a borough police officer tried to obstruct a potential internal affairs investigation by telling a witness to destroy evidence.

Kyle Zyskowski was suspended without pay after he was charged Monday. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Bergen County prosecutors began investigating the 34-year-old Ramsey resident in early April amid reports he had been waving his gun while driving erratically.

They later found evidence that Zyskowski had hindered a potential internal affairs investigation by telling a witness to destroy evidence and revealed sensitive information, including a resident's domestic violence restraining order.

Zyskowski also allegedly conspired to harass and intimidate a witness. He has served on the Upper Saddle River force for eight years.

He was charged with third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree witness tampering, fourth-degree cyber harassment, fourth-degree disclosure of domestic violence restraining order, and disorderly persons offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct.

