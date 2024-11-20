NJ convict gets life in prison for violent carjacking spree

⭕ NJ convict gets life in prison

TRENTON – A Mercer County man who had a serious criminal record when he went on an armed carjacking spree four years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Cedrick Hodges, 41, of Trenton, was convicted after a week-long trial in Trenton federal court in October 2023.

Hodges was found guilty of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during the carjacking, two attempted carjackings resulting in serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi delivered the life sentence.

Terrifying carjacking spree

On Dec. 16, 2017 around 9:30 p.m. in Hamilton Township, Hodges entered the rear passenger seat of a Toyota Camry parked along Broad Street. He pointed a loaded sawed-off shotgun at the driver, demanding that she drive him away.

Instead, the woman got out and ran, as Hodges fired a shot in her direction.

Moments later, Hodges, with his shotgun in-hand, walked up to a Honda Accord.

He pointed the weapon at the driver’s window, demanding that the driver and sole passenger get out. The victim refused and instead tried to drive away as Hodges fired a shot, wounding the man in his torso, causing permanent and serious injury.

Hodges ran and then several minutes later, approached a man getting into a Nissan Rogue.

Hodges demanded the keys to the SUV and when the driver refused, Hodges again fired his gun, leaving a second victim with permanent and serious injury.

Hodges had just been paroled months before the violent and terrifying spree.

In 2017, he had served the majority of a 20-year prison sentence for kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and robbery convictions stemming from crimes committed as a 17-year-old.

“On an evening in December 2017, Cedrick Hodges terrorized the people of Hamilton Township in a series of horrific and violent carjackings during which he shot two of his victims with a sawed-off shotgun at point blank range, inflicting on these victims permanent and life-altering injuries,” Sellinger said on Wednesday.

He continued “Our office, together with our federal and local law enforcement partners, will spare no effort prosecuting violent offenders like Hodges. The sentence handed down today will ensure that this violent offender will never again be in a position to harm the people of New Jersey or anywhere else.”

