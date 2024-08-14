⚫ Third hearing on the topic from those in opposition

⚫ Atlantic Shores South project was a talking point

⚫ Congressman says those in opposition have "strong evidence" supporting their side

BRIGANTINE — As off-shore wind projects move forward in New Jersey, opposition remains.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, held his third hearing on the topic at Brigantine Community School.

Van Drew has been a leading voice against the off-shore wind projects, which are opposed by many Jersey Shore elected officials who worry about the impact on tourism and property values — topics covered during the forum.

“We have strong evidence that the construction of these turbines is breaking noise laws and could even severely harm our marine environment. The problems just keep piling up,” Van Drew said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The Murphy administration and environmentalists say off-shore wind will create jobs and lower energy costs.

One of the wind energy developers, Atlantic Shores, received federal approval in July for the Atlantic Shores South project, which would supply energy for nearly one million homes and include up to 195 wind turbine generators.

The Murphy Administration has set an aggressive goal to get energy from clean sources only by 2035.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom