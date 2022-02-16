Hot concerts and music festivals return to the beaches this summer in NJ

It’s going to be another busy summer concert season in New Jersey with all sorts of shows and festivals planned.

The band Phish will return to Atlantic City this summer for three nights of concerts on the beach.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the three shows will be on Aug. 5-7.

The popular jam band played three nights on the beach last summer, averaging over 30,000 attendees each night. They have played in AC several times, skipping 2020 due to the pandemic. Their 34-day tour starts on Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day.

They will also be playing two dates in Philly: July 19-20 at the TD Pavilion at the Mann.

Phish will not be the only musical attraction on the beach in AC. The following weekend, the Tidal Wave Music Festival takes over the sand. That festival, from Aug. 12-14 is for country fans; the headliners are Dierks Bentley, Morgan Waller, and Luke Bryan.

"Tidal Wave Music Festival is an experience we've been curating for a long time," said Brian O'Connell, President of Country Touring at Live Nation. "We knew we wanted to bring our country music festival concept to the North East coast but, the location had to be just right. The perfect spot by the ocean in Atlantic City. We can't wait until next summer to bring these world-class acts, alongside a tailor-made festival experience."

Speaking of country music on the beach, the Barefoot Country Music Festival will be held on the sand in Wildwood on June 16-19. Headlining that show are Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean.

