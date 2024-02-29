Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

WESTFIELD — The family of a teen girl victimized by fake nude images made public is suing the family of a teen boy accused of creating the photos — using Artificial Intelligence — and then sharing them.

The federal lawsuit was filed in late January after Westfield Police confirmed that no criminal charges would be filed in the case.

"Jane Doe" and her family are seeking $150,000 in damages for each fake image that was created and shared, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

⬛ Murphy sticks it to commuters - Twice

Whether you ride New Jersey Transit or travel the Turnpike or Parkway, you will be paying more.

Despite a billion dollar tax hike to fund New Jersey transit, Murphy says 15% fare hikes are still needed.

Murphy has also signed off on toll hikes for the Turnpike and Parkway. They go into effect tomorrow.

LOPATCONG — Four adults are facing charges, one of them aggravated assault, after an investigation into a 20-person brawl at a youth wrestling tournament in Warren County last month.

Montague resident, 47-year-old Jennifer Takach has been charged with aggravated assault.

Video shows her kicking a man in the head and neck as he was lying on the gym floor, according to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Despite recommendations from prosecutors, a Monmouth County judge says he plans to not give prison time to a mother and son who had been charged with two murders in the 1990s.

Dolores Morgan, 70, and her son Ted Connors, 51, pleaded guilty to two counts each of hindering last week. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman confirmed the pleas, which were first reported by the Asbury Park Press.

The wheels have begun turning on a process that may result in the full replacement of a 119-year-old bridge that's been infuriating drivers for decades.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced on Wednesday that it's looking for a consulting team to conduct a review of the Washington Crossing Bridge, which connects Mercer County with Pennsylvania.

