EDISON — A 21-year-old Middlesex County man has been arrested on public lewdness charges for the second time in six months, according to authorities.
Jihad Goines Jr., of South Brunswick, was arrested on May 19. He is a Rutgers business student, according to his LinkedIn profile.
According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, he is charged with three counts each of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and lewdness.
Authorities say the charges stem from at least three incidents of public lewdness on May 9 at the Middlesex College campus
Surveillance video shows Goines performing the acts near students in the lobby of one building on campus, authorities said.
Goines was taken to the Middlesex County jail. He was still being held after a Thursday court appearance.
Prior lewdness arrest in December
It's not the first time Goines has been identified as a lewd public performer.
In December, prosecutors linked him to several incidents at Rutgers University and an apartment complex in Monmouth Junction.
At the time, he was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and seven counts of lewdness.
The incidents at the Royal Oaks apartments date back to at least October 2023, authorities said.
Police in South Brunswick said they got half a dozen reports of a man wearing nothing but a black ski mask walking up to apartment doors or people on a nearby trail.
