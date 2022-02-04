NJ city wants to shut down strip club where dead missing teen was served

PLEASANTVILLE — The city's Public Safety Committee will consider permanently closing the Centerfolds Cabaret strip club at its meeting on Feb. 23 following the death of Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19.

Mayren-Guzman went to the strip club in Pleasantville with his brother and a friend on Jan. 22 and disappeared that night. His body was found two days later in a marshy area next to the club.

The family continues to demand the club to be closed permanently, according to a report by NBC Philadelphia.

The club never reopened after Mayren-Guzman's death. According to a letter from Municipal Clerk Davinna P. King-Ali, the club's mercantile license was suspended pending a hearing because an investigation determined Mayren-Guzman was served alcohol.

Centerfolds past comes back to haunt it

The hearing was originally scheduled for Feb. 7 but was moved to Feb. 23, King-Ali told New Jersey 101.5. The agenda for the meeting has not yet been posted.

The city is also concerned about a "substantial number of police calls during the past several years" involving assaults, robberies and fights.

Police Capt. Stacy Schlachter told New Jersey 101.5 that Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, were charged with second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy. They are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Their detention hearing is Friday, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Mayren-Guzman left the parking lot and walked along Delilah Road. He was found dead in a marshy area next to the club.

