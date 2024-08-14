Have you seen this man? NJ cops looking for ‘perv’ on bike

HOBOKEN — Police in Hoboken are still looking to identify who groped three women in broad daylight on July 30.

Getting away on his e-bike, the man was able to violate the three women close to Second and Garden streets, Willow Avenue and Seventh Street, and Garden and First streets, according to our previous coverage.

Earlier this year, Hoboken passed a law requiring e-bike delivery riders to register with the city. Those abiding with the law, effective since June 1, have to wear a type of “numbered neon vest,” according to NJ.com.

Based on these photos, the featured man isn't sporting any type of identifying vest.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 201-420-3103 or to email grossid@hobokenpdnj.gov.

