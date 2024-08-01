HOBOKEN — Women in Hoboken should be extra aware of their surroundings this week.

Three women were groped as they walked the streets in broad daylight, and Hoboken police are looking for who’s responsible, according to ABC7NY.

In all three reports, the women were groped Tuesday by a man on an e-bike between 1:40 and 2:45 p.m., according to the report. The occurrences happened close to Second and Garden streets, Willow Avenue and Seventh Street and Garden and First streets.

The police department is looking into who is responsible for the criminal sexual contact.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 201-420-2100.

