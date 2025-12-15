Move over gingerbread houses and candy canes, this could be the Christmas of delicious David Bradley Chocolate.

How?

Through New Jersey 101.5’s Christmas tree contest!

Send us your Christmas tree pic for a chance to win

After talking to some coworkers about how we have unique Christmas tree toppers (anything other than the traditional star or angel), I wanted to see what others in the Garden State have on their trees.

Christmas Tree Clarina Burd loading...

Even more impressive to me are the trees that are themed. For instance, a tree that has only Disney ornaments, or entirely decked out with characters from the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer special.

Sweeten up your holiday with David Bradley Chocolate

Submit your photo in the form below and you will be entered into the contest and a $50 gift card to David Bradley Chocolate could be yours.

It’s that easy!

Christmas Tree Jerry Terpay loading...

Even if you don’t think your tree is the best, don’t get too in your head about it. The winner will be chosen at random so you’ll have an equal chance at winning as everyone else.

The contest closes this Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at 5:00 p.m., so make sure to submit your photos as soon as you can.

All pictures must be your own. Please note that your photo submission will be used in a future article on this site. The winner will be contacted by the Jersey prize team.

Thank you to everyone who has already sent in their pics, they’ve been great. Keep ‘em coming.

Christmas Tree Gorden Clark loading...

Merry Christmas, New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

