“Malcolm in the Middle” was a show about dark comedy family dysfunction and a child prodigy. It spoke to many of us who never felt like our families struggled to fit in with norms and expectations.

Any show that lasted seven seasons and 151 episodes did something right. It won seven Emmy Awards, seven Golden Globe nominations, a Peabody Award, and even a Grammy Award. It debuted in January of 2000 and bid farewell in May of 2006.

Frankie Muniz was the child star of the show, playing the titular character. Muniz, who was born a Jersey guy in Wood Ridge and lived in North Jersey until moving to North Carolina as a child, has shared some exciting news.

The show is coming back according to nj.com.

It’s been announced that “Malcolm in the Middle” is being reprised for a four-episode run on Disney+. Not only is now-39-year-old Frankie Muniz starring in the revival, but Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek are coming back, too.

The plot centers on Malcolm’s parents' plan to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary and insisting Malcolm attends. Be prepared: Malcolm is himself a dad now. Variety describes the plot as “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Chaos? This family?!

Muniz shared through Instagram, “OH MY GOSH! I’m so excited to announce that after 18 years, Malcolm in the Middle is returning with new episodes on @disneyplus! Get ready; we can’t wait for everyone to see what Malcolm and his family have been up to!”

A co-creator of the original series, Linwood Boomer, is coming back to write the show, and Ken Kwapis directs. Sorry, no official word yet on a debut date.

