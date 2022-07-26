NJ county’s only hospital will end its maternity services
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County’s only hospital has announced that it will no longer be able to offer maternity services as of mid-September unless it can recruit a new obstetrician to the team.
One of two doctors in the obstetrical service department at Cape Regional Medical Center in the Cape May Courthouse section of the township has announced he is leaving for a larger medical practice that exclusively delivers at Shore Medical Center in Atlantic County (Somers Point).
That means effective Sept. 15, Cape Regional Medical Center would no longer be able to provide such services.
If recruitment of a replacement ultimately is successful, there is a possibility of resuming on-site labor and delivery, a spokesperson added.
“We are extremely disappointed with this development, and we will be working closely with both Shore Medical Center and Atlanticare to develop transfer agreements to quickly transition obstetrical patients who present in Cape Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department,” Cape Regional spokesperson Susan Staeger said in a written statement.
There were 259 babies delivered at Cape Regional Medical Center in 2021.
Cape May is among three counties that have just one hospital within their borders, according to the New Jersey Hospital Association — along with Hunterdon and Sussex.
Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Warren each have just two hospitals.
In addition to Shore Medical Center, Atlantic County is home to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (Atlantic City and Pomona), Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation (Pomona) and Acuity Specialty Hospital of New Jersey (Atlantic City).
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
