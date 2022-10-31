NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)

This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.

How nice it would be if they actually told us what they would do if they were, in fact, elected.

One candidate, Bob Healy, a Republican who is running for Congress from New Jersey against incumbent Andy Kim, has come up with an ad so cool that it not only gets his message across, but gets major points for creativity. He harkens back to his days touring with a punk rock band. That alone could get my vote.

Healy's ad entitled "Madhouse," which, according to the New Jersey Globe, was shot entirely at Dadz Bar in Lumberton, takes the form of a rock video.

It opens with a punk band featuring a faux Nancy Pelosi on drums, and a faux Joe Biden wearing sunglasses on guitar while faux "Washington insiders" dance around in circles.

Amid T-shirts and posters mentioning "skyrocketing gas prices" and "soul crushing grocery bills," Healy talks about "cutting spending to fight inflation," "expanding energy production to bring down gas prices" and "standing with cops to crack down on crime," which are all on posters as well.

Healy closes with "We need a change." He's already given us one with this commercial.

I'm Steve Trevelise and I approve this message!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

