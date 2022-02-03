NJ bus driver was driving kids while drunk, cops say

FRANKFORD — State Police say a school bus driver was drunk while dropping children off Friday afternoon.

Colleen Eutermarks, 49, of Wantage, was stopped on Route 565 in Frankford after driving erratically around 5 p.m.

State Police, who provide local police services for the township, determined Eutermarks to be under the influence. They charged her with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of prescription legend drugs and driving while intoxicated.

A State Police spokesman said that while no children were on board the bus when Eutermarks was stopped, she had been under the influence while dropping off children on her assigned route. No vehicles were struck by Eutermarks.

A person who answered the phone at D.W. Clark & Son hung up when asked about Eutermarks.

Eutermars was taken to a hospital for medical attention after the stop.

A State Police spokesman did not know what school district Eutermarks was driving for. Frankford has its own school district.

NJ.com was first to report about Eutermarks.

