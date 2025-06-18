First of all, let’s get this right out of the way. No one is telling you not to go to the Jersey Shore.

It’s among the best reasons to live here and put up with the taxes. Yet seeing where we landed on a national "most dangerous beaches" list was a little surprising. But there's a major part of this so-called study that I don't trust for a minute. You'll catch it, too.

Keep in mind that most dangerous doesn’t necessarily mean deadliest. When a research crew at Casino Context analyzed data from last year from beaches nationwide, they looked at not only drownings, but also shark attacks, which are usually aren’t fatal, along with rescue incidents, non-drowning deaths, and even missing persons cases. So it’s a real mixed bag.

The most dangerous beaches

Of the top 50 most dangerous beaches in the country, New Jersey beaches made the list five times.

The most dangerous beach anywhere in the U.S. is Long Beach in California. (At least according to this analysis.) Their stats will make New Jersey’s five dangerous beaches feel less scary.

They had the highest rescue rate per 100,000 visitors at 1,254.6, plus four drowning deaths, six shark attacks, 14 non-drowning deaths, and 840 lost and found cases. Geez, people, watch your kids!

Making the top 50 most dangerous beaches in the nation list were these well-known New Jersey beaches.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Ocean Grove was the 28th most dangerous in the country. Last year, there were no drowning fatalities, but according to this analysis, they had 15 shark attacks. (Again, we’re not saying fatal ones, but wouldn't we have heard about this?) There were 123.8 rescues per 100,000 people and 20 lost and found people events. No non-drowning deaths either.

I think you already share in my skepticism when it comes to that shark stat. But oh, it gets shadier. Read on!

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Long Branch was #32 on the national list of most dangerous beaches with 15 shark attacks, 45.2 rescues per 100,000, and 112 lost and found persons incidents. No deaths from drowning or non-drowning.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Spring Lake was No. 36 nationally. Last year, they also had 15 shark attacks (wait, what?!!), 50.1 rescues, no drowning deaths but one non-drowning death, and nine lost and founds.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Sea Bright ranked 43rd with 0 drowning fatalities, 15 shark attacks (what’s with this weird magic number of 15 in this category? But that’s what the report shows), 16.9 rescues per 100,000, no non-drowning deaths, and 9 lost and found persons.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Sea Girt landed at 46, no fatal drownings, no non-drowning deaths, unavailable rescue info, 11 lost and founds, and once again, mysteriously, 15 shark attacks.

We call BS on this 15 thing, but the same report has varying numbers for shark attacks in all other states, such as 36 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 83 in Delray Beach, Florida; 5 in Bethany Beach, Delaware, so I don’t know.

Again, a shark attack could be considered the slightest encounter and nowhere near a fatality. Yet in my opinion, there's little chance that this many slight encounters in so many New Jersey shore towns would not have made the news. I firmly call BS on all of it.

Go enjoy the ocean!

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

home]

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

TAKE A TOUR OF JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈