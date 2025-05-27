NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 27

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 27

North Avenue Beach in Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 1 feet
WindsFrom the West
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature62° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:16pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:35a		Low
Tue 2:42p		High
Tue 8:52p		Low
Wed 3:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:09a		Low
Tue 2:06p		High
Tue 8:26p		Low
Wed 3:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:23a		Low
Tue 2:18p		High
Tue 8:40p		Low
Wed 3:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:05a		Low
Tue 2:10p		High
Tue 8:22p		Low
Wed 3:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:50a		High
Tue 12:15p		Low
Tue 6:47p		High
Wed 12:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:27a		Low
Tue 2:34p		High
Tue 8:46p		Low
Wed 3:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:24a		High
Tue 11:22a		Low
Tue 6:21p		High
Tue 11:39p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:19a		Low
Tue 3:03p		High
Tue 9:46p		Low
Wed 4:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:16a		Low
Tue 2:07p		High
Tue 8:35p		Low
Wed 3:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:44a		Low
Tue 2:29p		High
Tue 9:09p		Low
Wed 3:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:17a		Low
Tue 2:12p		High
Tue 8:43p		Low
Wed 3:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:22a		Low
Tue 3:05p		High
Tue 9:42p		Low
Wed 4:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Rain likely.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

