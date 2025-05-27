Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 1 feet Winds From the West

3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 64°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 62° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:16pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:35a Low

Tue 2:42p High

Tue 8:52p Low

Wed 3:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:09a Low

Tue 2:06p High

Tue 8:26p Low

Wed 3:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:23a Low

Tue 2:18p High

Tue 8:40p Low

Wed 3:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:05a Low

Tue 2:10p High

Tue 8:22p Low

Wed 3:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:50a High

Tue 12:15p Low

Tue 6:47p High

Wed 12:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:27a Low

Tue 2:34p High

Tue 8:46p Low

Wed 3:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:24a High

Tue 11:22a Low

Tue 6:21p High

Tue 11:39p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:19a Low

Tue 3:03p High

Tue 9:46p Low

Wed 4:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:16a Low

Tue 2:07p High

Tue 8:35p Low

Wed 3:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:44a Low

Tue 2:29p High

Tue 9:09p Low

Wed 3:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:17a Low

Tue 2:12p High

Tue 8:43p Low

Wed 3:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:22a Low

Tue 3:05p High

Tue 9:42p Low

Wed 4:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Rain likely.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

