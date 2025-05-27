NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Winds
|From the West
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:35a
|Low
Tue 2:42p
|High
Tue 8:52p
|Low
Wed 3:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:09a
|Low
Tue 2:06p
|High
Tue 8:26p
|Low
Wed 3:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:23a
|Low
Tue 2:18p
|High
Tue 8:40p
|Low
Wed 3:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:05a
|Low
Tue 2:10p
|High
Tue 8:22p
|Low
Wed 3:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:50a
|High
Tue 12:15p
|Low
Tue 6:47p
|High
Wed 12:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:27a
|Low
Tue 2:34p
|High
Tue 8:46p
|Low
Wed 3:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:24a
|High
Tue 11:22a
|Low
Tue 6:21p
|High
Tue 11:39p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:19a
|Low
Tue 3:03p
|High
Tue 9:46p
|Low
Wed 4:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:16a
|Low
Tue 2:07p
|High
Tue 8:35p
|Low
Wed 3:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:44a
|Low
Tue 2:29p
|High
Tue 9:09p
|Low
Wed 3:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:17a
|Low
Tue 2:12p
|High
Tue 8:43p
|Low
Wed 3:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:22a
|Low
Tue 3:05p
|High
Tue 9:42p
|Low
Wed 4:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Rain likely.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
