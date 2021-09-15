NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/15

Island Beach State Park (DEP)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 2 p.m. through the evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature76° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
13 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:37am - 7:08pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 9:43a		High
Wed 3:49p		Low
Wed 10:41p		High
Thu 4:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:07a		High
Wed 3:23p		Low
Wed 10:05p		High
Thu 3:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:19a		High
Wed 3:37p		Low
Wed 10:17p		High
Thu 4:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:11a		High
Wed 3:19p		Low
Wed 10:09p		High
Thu 3:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:58a		Low
Wed 1:48p		High
Wed 7:29p		Low
Thu 2:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:34a		High
Wed 3:44p		Low
Wed 10:36p		High
Thu 4:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 6:05a		Low
Wed 1:22p		High
Wed 6:36p		Low
Thu 2:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 9:54a		High
Wed 4:30p		Low
Wed 11:01p		High
Thu 5:03a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:04a		High
Wed 3:40p		Low
Wed 10:12p		High
Thu 4:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 9:21a		High
Wed 4:14p		Low
Wed 10:36p		High
Thu 4:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:06a		High
Wed 3:51p		Low
Wed 10:24p		High
Thu 4:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 10:03a		High
Wed 4:41p		Low
Wed 11:11p		High
Thu 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

