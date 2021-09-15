NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/15

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 2 p.m. through the evening



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 76° - 87° Winds From the South

13 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:08pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:43a High

Wed 3:49p Low

Wed 10:41p High

Thu 4:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:07a High

Wed 3:23p Low

Wed 10:05p High

Thu 3:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:19a High

Wed 3:37p Low

Wed 10:17p High

Thu 4:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:11a High

Wed 3:19p Low

Wed 10:09p High

Thu 3:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:58a Low

Wed 1:48p High

Wed 7:29p Low

Thu 2:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:34a High

Wed 3:44p Low

Wed 10:36p High

Thu 4:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:05a Low

Wed 1:22p High

Wed 6:36p Low

Thu 2:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:54a High

Wed 4:30p Low

Wed 11:01p High

Thu 5:03a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:04a High

Wed 3:40p Low

Wed 10:12p High

Thu 4:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:21a High

Wed 4:14p Low

Wed 10:36p High

Thu 4:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:06a High

Wed 3:51p Low

Wed 10:24p High

Thu 4:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:03a High

Wed 4:41p Low

Wed 11:11p High

Thu 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).