NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/15
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 2 p.m. through the evening
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:37am - 7:08pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:43a
|High
Wed 3:49p
|Low
Wed 10:41p
|High
Thu 4:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:07a
|High
Wed 3:23p
|Low
Wed 10:05p
|High
Thu 3:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:19a
|High
Wed 3:37p
|Low
Wed 10:17p
|High
Thu 4:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:11a
|High
Wed 3:19p
|Low
Wed 10:09p
|High
Thu 3:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:58a
|Low
Wed 1:48p
|High
Wed 7:29p
|Low
Thu 2:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:34a
|High
Wed 3:44p
|Low
Wed 10:36p
|High
Thu 4:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:05a
|Low
Wed 1:22p
|High
Wed 6:36p
|Low
Thu 2:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:54a
|High
Wed 4:30p
|Low
Wed 11:01p
|High
Thu 5:03a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:04a
|High
Wed 3:40p
|Low
Wed 10:12p
|High
Thu 4:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:21a
|High
Wed 4:14p
|Low
Wed 10:36p
|High
Thu 4:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:06a
|High
Wed 3:51p
|Low
Wed 10:24p
|High
Thu 4:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:03a
|High
Wed 4:41p
|Low
Wed 11:11p
|High
Thu 5:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).