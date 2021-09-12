NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:34am - 7:13pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:16a
|High
Sun 12:44p
|Low
Sun 7:10p
|High
Mon 1:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:40a
|High
Sun 12:18p
|Low
Sun 6:34p
|High
Mon 12:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:52a
|High
Sun 12:32p
|Low
Sun 6:46p
|High
Mon 12:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:44a
|High
Sun 12:14p
|Low
Sun 6:38p
|High
Mon 12:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:21a
|High
Sun 4:24p
|Low
Sun 11:15p
|High
Mon 4:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:21a
|High
Sun 12:35p
|Low
Sun 7:16p
|High
Mon 1:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:55a
|High
Sun 3:31p
|Low
Sun 10:49p
|High
Mon 3:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:49a
|High
Sun 1:23p
|Low
Sun 7:45p
|High
Mon 1:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:50a
|High
Sun 12:15p
|Low
Sun 6:45p
|High
Mon 12:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:16a
|High
Sun 12:52p
|Low
Sun 7:12p
|High
Mon 1:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:56a
|High
Sun 12:21p
|Low
Sun 6:51p
|High
Mon 12:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:54a
|High
Sun 1:24p
|Low
Sun 7:44p
|High
Mon 1:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).