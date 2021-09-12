NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 78° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:13pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:16a High

Sun 12:44p Low

Sun 7:10p High

Mon 1:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:40a High

Sun 12:18p Low

Sun 6:34p High

Mon 12:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:52a High

Sun 12:32p Low

Sun 6:46p High

Mon 12:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:44a High

Sun 12:14p Low

Sun 6:38p High

Mon 12:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:21a High

Sun 4:24p Low

Sun 11:15p High

Mon 4:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:21a High

Sun 12:35p Low

Sun 7:16p High

Mon 1:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:55a High

Sun 3:31p Low

Sun 10:49p High

Mon 3:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:49a High

Sun 1:23p Low

Sun 7:45p High

Mon 1:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:50a High

Sun 12:15p Low

Sun 6:45p High

Mon 12:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:16a High

Sun 12:52p Low

Sun 7:12p High

Mon 1:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:56a High

Sun 12:21p Low

Sun 6:51p High

Mon 12:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:54a High

Sun 1:24p Low

Sun 7:44p High

Mon 1:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).