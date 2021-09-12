NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/12

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature78° - 86°
WindsFrom the Southwest
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:34am - 7:13pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:16a		High
Sun 12:44p		Low
Sun 7:10p		High
Mon 1:09a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:40a		High
Sun 12:18p		Low
Sun 6:34p		High
Mon 12:43a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:52a		High
Sun 12:32p		Low
Sun 6:46p		High
Mon 12:57a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:44a		High
Sun 12:14p		Low
Sun 6:38p		High
Mon 12:39a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:21a		High
Sun 4:24p		Low
Sun 11:15p		High
Mon 4:49a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:21a		High
Sun 12:35p		Low
Sun 7:16p		High
Mon 1:02a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:55a		High
Sun 3:31p		Low
Sun 10:49p		High
Mon 3:56a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:49a		High
Sun 1:23p		Low
Sun 7:45p		High
Mon 1:49a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:50a		High
Sun 12:15p		Low
Sun 6:45p		High
Mon 12:37a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:16a		High
Sun 12:52p		Low
Sun 7:12p		High
Mon 1:09a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:56a		High
Sun 12:21p		Low
Sun 6:51p		High
Mon 12:47a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:54a		High
Sun 1:24p		Low
Sun 7:44p		High
Mon 1:50a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

