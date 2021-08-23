NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/23

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature80° - 85°
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature75° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:14am - 7:44pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:11a		Low
Mon 3:25p		High
Mon 9:27p		Low
Tue 3:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:45a		Low
Mon 2:49p		High
Mon 9:01p		Low
Tue 3:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:59a		Low
Mon 3:01p		High
Mon 9:15p		Low
Tue 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:41a		Low
Mon 2:53p		High
Mon 8:57p		Low
Tue 3:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:17a		High
Mon 12:51p		Low
Mon 7:30p		High
Tue 1:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:01a		Low
Mon 3:18p		High
Mon 9:20p		Low
Tue 3:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:51a		High
Mon 11:58a		Low
Mon 7:04p		High
Tue 12:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:43a		Low
Mon 3:39p		High
Mon 10:01p		Low
Tue 4:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:50a		Low
Mon 2:52p		High
Mon 9:07p		Low
Tue 3:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:19a		Low
Mon 3:12p		High
Mon 9:42p		Low
Tue 3:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:59a		Low
Mon 2:55p		High
Mon 9:18p		Low
Tue 3:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:57a		Low
Mon 3:55p		High
Mon 10:16p		Low
Tue 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

