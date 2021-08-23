NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/23

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 80° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:14am - 7:44pm UV Index 2 (Low)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:11a Low

Mon 3:25p High

Mon 9:27p Low

Tue 3:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:45a Low

Mon 2:49p High

Mon 9:01p Low

Tue 3:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:59a Low

Mon 3:01p High

Mon 9:15p Low

Tue 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:41a Low

Mon 2:53p High

Mon 8:57p Low

Tue 3:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:17a High

Mon 12:51p Low

Mon 7:30p High

Tue 1:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:01a Low

Mon 3:18p High

Mon 9:20p Low

Tue 3:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:51a High

Mon 11:58a Low

Mon 7:04p High

Tue 12:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:43a Low

Mon 3:39p High

Mon 10:01p Low

Tue 4:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:50a Low

Mon 2:52p High

Mon 9:07p Low

Tue 3:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:19a Low

Mon 3:12p High

Mon 9:42p Low

Tue 3:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:59a Low

Mon 2:55p High

Mon 9:18p Low

Tue 3:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:57a Low

Mon 3:55p High

Mon 10:16p Low

Tue 4:31a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

