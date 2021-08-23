NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/23
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:14am - 7:44pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:11a
|Low
Mon 3:25p
|High
Mon 9:27p
|Low
Tue 3:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:45a
|Low
Mon 2:49p
|High
Mon 9:01p
|Low
Tue 3:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:59a
|Low
Mon 3:01p
|High
Mon 9:15p
|Low
Tue 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:41a
|Low
Mon 2:53p
|High
Mon 8:57p
|Low
Tue 3:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:17a
|High
Mon 12:51p
|Low
Mon 7:30p
|High
Tue 1:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:01a
|Low
Mon 3:18p
|High
Mon 9:20p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:51a
|High
Mon 11:58a
|Low
Mon 7:04p
|High
Tue 12:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:43a
|Low
Mon 3:39p
|High
Mon 10:01p
|Low
Tue 4:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:50a
|Low
Mon 2:52p
|High
Mon 9:07p
|Low
Tue 3:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:19a
|Low
Mon 3:12p
|High
Mon 9:42p
|Low
Tue 3:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:59a
|Low
Mon 2:55p
|High
Mon 9:18p
|Low
Tue 3:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:57a
|Low
Mon 3:55p
|High
Mon 10:16p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).