NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/27

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between 3 p.m. and late Monday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 68° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:17pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:28a High

Mon 11:25a Low

Mon 5:19p High

Mon 11:36p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:59a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 11:10p Low

Tue 5:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:04a High

Mon 11:13a Low

Mon 4:55p High

Mon 11:24p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:55a Low

Mon 4:47p High

Mon 11:06p Low

Tue 5:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:33a High

Mon 3:05p Low

Mon 9:24p High

Tue 3:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:32a High

Mon 11:16a Low

Mon 5:11p High

Mon 11:31p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:07a High

Mon 2:12p Low

Mon 8:58p High

Tue 2:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:16a High

Mon 12:19p Low

Mon 5:48p High

Tue 12:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:04a High

Mon 10:59a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 11:15p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:35a High

Mon 11:34a Low

Mon 5:11p High

Mon 11:58p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:09a High

Mon 11:03a Low

Mon 4:52p High

Mon 11:24p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:02a High

Mon 12:10p Low

Mon 5:54p High

Tue 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

