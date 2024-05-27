NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/27
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between 3 p.m. and late Monday night
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:28a
|High
Mon 11:25a
|Low
Mon 5:19p
|High
Mon 11:36p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:59a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 11:10p
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|High
Mon 11:13a
|Low
Mon 4:55p
|High
Mon 11:24p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:55a
|Low
Mon 4:47p
|High
Mon 11:06p
|Low
Tue 5:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:33a
|High
Mon 3:05p
|Low
Mon 9:24p
|High
Tue 3:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:32a
|High
Mon 11:16a
|Low
Mon 5:11p
|High
Mon 11:31p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:07a
|High
Mon 2:12p
|Low
Mon 8:58p
|High
Tue 2:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:16a
|High
Mon 12:19p
|Low
Mon 5:48p
|High
Tue 12:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|High
Mon 10:59a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 11:15p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:35a
|High
Mon 11:34a
|Low
Mon 5:11p
|High
Mon 11:58p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:09a
|High
Mon 11:03a
|Low
Mon 4:52p
|High
Mon 11:24p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:02a
|High
Mon 12:10p
|Low
Mon 5:54p
|High
Tue 12:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
