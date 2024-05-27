NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/27

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/27

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between 3 p.m. and late Monday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature68° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:17pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:28a		High
Mon 11:25a		Low
Mon 5:19p		High
Mon 11:36p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:59a		Low
Mon 4:43p		High
Mon 11:10p		Low
Tue 5:39a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:04a		High
Mon 11:13a		Low
Mon 4:55p		High
Mon 11:24p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:55a		Low
Mon 4:47p		High
Mon 11:06p		Low
Tue 5:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:33a		High
Mon 3:05p		Low
Mon 9:24p		High
Tue 3:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:32a		High
Mon 11:16a		Low
Mon 5:11p		High
Mon 11:31p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:07a		High
Mon 2:12p		Low
Mon 8:58p		High
Tue 2:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:16a		High
Mon 12:19p		Low
Mon 5:48p		High
Tue 12:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:04a		High
Mon 10:59a		Low
Mon 4:43p		High
Mon 11:15p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:35a		High
Mon 11:34a		Low
Mon 5:11p		High
Mon 11:58p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:09a		High
Mon 11:03a		Low
Mon 4:52p		High
Mon 11:24p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:02a		High
Mon 12:10p		Low
Mon 5:54p		High
Tue 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM