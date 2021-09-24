NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/24

Allenhurst (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature69° - 74°
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature73° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:45am - 6:54pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:42a		Low
Fri 5:04p		High
Fri 11:05p		Low
Sat 5:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:16a		Low
Fri 4:28p		High
Fri 10:39p		Low
Sat 4:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:30a		Low
Fri 4:40p		High
Fri 10:53p		Low
Sat 4:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:12a		Low
Fri 4:32p		High
Fri 10:35p		Low
Sat 4:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:34a		High
Fri 2:22p		Low
Fri 9:09p		High
Sat 2:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:36a		Low
Fri 5:05p		High
Fri 10:58p		Low
Sat 5:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:08a		High
Fri 1:29p		Low
Fri 8:43p		High
Sat 1:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 11:19a		Low
Fri 5:31p		High
Fri 11:36p		Low
Sat 5:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:15a		Low
Fri 4:39p		High
Fri 10:35p		Low
Sat 4:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:43a		Low
Fri 4:57p		High
Fri 11:02p		Low
Sat 4:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:21a		Low
Fri 4:35p		High
Fri 10:40p		Low
Sat 4:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:05a		High
Fri 11:23a		Low
Fri 5:39p		High
Fri 11:46p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top