NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/24
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 74°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:45am - 6:54pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:42a
|Low
Fri 5:04p
|High
Fri 11:05p
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:16a
|Low
Fri 4:28p
|High
Fri 10:39p
|Low
Sat 4:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:30a
|Low
Fri 4:40p
|High
Fri 10:53p
|Low
Sat 4:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:12a
|Low
Fri 4:32p
|High
Fri 10:35p
|Low
Sat 4:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:34a
|High
Fri 2:22p
|Low
Fri 9:09p
|High
Sat 2:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:36a
|Low
Fri 5:05p
|High
Fri 10:58p
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:08a
|High
Fri 1:29p
|Low
Fri 8:43p
|High
Sat 1:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 11:19a
|Low
Fri 5:31p
|High
Fri 11:36p
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:15a
|Low
Fri 4:39p
|High
Fri 10:35p
|Low
Sat 4:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:43a
|Low
Fri 4:57p
|High
Fri 11:02p
|Low
Sat 4:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:21a
|Low
Fri 4:35p
|High
Fri 10:40p
|Low
Sat 4:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:05a
|High
Fri 11:23a
|Low
Fri 5:39p
|High
Fri 11:46p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).