NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/24

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 69° - 74° Winds From the Northwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 73° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 6:54pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:42a Low

Fri 5:04p High

Fri 11:05p Low

Sat 5:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:16a Low

Fri 4:28p High

Fri 10:39p Low

Sat 4:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:30a Low

Fri 4:40p High

Fri 10:53p Low

Sat 4:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:12a Low

Fri 4:32p High

Fri 10:35p Low

Sat 4:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:34a High

Fri 2:22p Low

Fri 9:09p High

Sat 2:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:36a Low

Fri 5:05p High

Fri 10:58p Low

Sat 5:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:08a High

Fri 1:29p Low

Fri 8:43p High

Sat 1:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 11:19a Low

Fri 5:31p High

Fri 11:36p Low

Sat 5:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:15a Low

Fri 4:39p High

Fri 10:35p Low

Sat 4:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:43a Low

Fri 4:57p High

Fri 11:02p Low

Sat 4:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:21a Low

Fri 4:35p High

Fri 10:40p Low

Sat 4:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:05a High

Fri 11:23a Low

Fri 5:39p High

Fri 11:46p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).