NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/12

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:26pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:56a High

Fri 1:29p Low

Fri 7:19p High

Sat 1:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:20a High

Fri 1:03p Low

Fri 6:43p High

Sat 1:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:32a High

Fri 1:17p Low

Fri 6:55p High

Sat 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:24a High

Fri 12:59p Low

Fri 6:47p High

Sat 12:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:01a High

Fri 5:09p Low

Fri 11:24p High

Sat 5:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:06a High

Fri 1:19p Low

Fri 7:20p High

Sat 1:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:35a High

Fri 4:16p Low

Fri 10:58p High

Sat 4:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:43a High

Fri 2:07p Low

Fri 8:02p High

Sat 2:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:44a High

Fri 12:58p Low

Fri 6:57p High

Sat 12:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:01a High

Fri 1:15p Low

Fri 7:17p High

Sat 1:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:47a High

Fri 12:57p Low

Fri 7:02p High

Sat 1:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:40a High

Fri 2:00p Low

Fri 7:57p High

Sat 2:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A chance of tstms this morning. Showers likely. Tstms likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

