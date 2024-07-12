NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/12

Barnegat Light (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:37am - 8:26pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:56a		High
Fri 1:29p		Low
Fri 7:19p		High
Sat 1:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:20a		High
Fri 1:03p		Low
Fri 6:43p		High
Sat 1:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:32a		High
Fri 1:17p		Low
Fri 6:55p		High
Sat 1:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:24a		High
Fri 12:59p		Low
Fri 6:47p		High
Sat 12:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:01a		High
Fri 5:09p		Low
Fri 11:24p		High
Sat 5:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:06a		High
Fri 1:19p		Low
Fri 7:20p		High
Sat 1:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:35a		High
Fri 4:16p		Low
Fri 10:58p		High
Sat 4:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:43a		High
Fri 2:07p		Low
Fri 8:02p		High
Sat 2:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:44a		High
Fri 12:58p		Low
Fri 6:57p		High
Sat 12:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:01a		High
Fri 1:15p		Low
Fri 7:17p		High
Sat 1:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:47a		High
Fri 12:57p		Low
Fri 7:02p		High
Sat 1:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:40a		High
Fri 2:00p		Low
Fri 7:57p		High
Sat 2:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A chance of tstms this morning. Showers likely. Tstms likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

