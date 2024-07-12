NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/12
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:56a
|High
Fri 1:29p
|Low
Fri 7:19p
|High
Sat 1:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:20a
|High
Fri 1:03p
|Low
Fri 6:43p
|High
Sat 1:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:32a
|High
Fri 1:17p
|Low
Fri 6:55p
|High
Sat 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:24a
|High
Fri 12:59p
|Low
Fri 6:47p
|High
Sat 12:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:01a
|High
Fri 5:09p
|Low
Fri 11:24p
|High
Sat 5:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:06a
|High
Fri 1:19p
|Low
Fri 7:20p
|High
Sat 1:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:35a
|High
Fri 4:16p
|Low
Fri 10:58p
|High
Sat 4:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:43a
|High
Fri 2:07p
|Low
Fri 8:02p
|High
Sat 2:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:44a
|High
Fri 12:58p
|Low
Fri 6:57p
|High
Sat 12:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:01a
|High
Fri 1:15p
|Low
Fri 7:17p
|High
Sat 1:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:47a
|High
Fri 12:57p
|Low
Fri 7:02p
|High
Sat 1:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:40a
|High
Fri 2:00p
|Low
Fri 7:57p
|High
Sat 2:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A chance of tstms this morning. Showers likely. Tstms likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler