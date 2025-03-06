NJ basketball player had illegal gun, drugs during traffic stop, cops say
🔶NJ teens busted for gun, drugs
🔶Traffic stop turned up contraband
🔶Passenger, 18, owned car
A pair of 18-year-old Bergen County residents have been slapped with a handful of criminal charges after a routine traffic stop turned up a gun, illegal ammunition and drugs.
Teaneck Police stopped a Hyundai Genesis along Cedar Lane on Feb. 10 around 11 a.m.
They wound up arresting the 18-year-old driver from Teaneck with a stolen gun, which was loaded with hollow-point bullets.
Police secured a search warrant for the vehicle itself and wound up recovering another handgun from a passenger compartment, also loaded with hollow-point bullets.
Over a week later, they also arrested the passenger, an 18-year-old female Bergen County College student and basketball player, who owns the car.
The car also contained suspected illegal marijuana, drug distribution materials and a small amount of MDMA, or ecstasy.
Ross Daniels-Lynn and Serenity Griffith, of Maywood, have both been charged with the following:
🔸 Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun
🔸 Second-degree possession of a handgun while distributing a controlled dangerous substance
🔸 Third-degree distribution of marijuana
🔸 Third-degree possession of MDMA
🔸 Third-degree drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school
🔸 Fourth-degree possession of a defaced handgun
🔸 Fourth-degree possession of hollow-point bullets
🔸 Fourth-degree possession of drug distribution paraphernalia
Both Daniels-Linn and Griffith were being held in Bergen County Jail, pending court hearings.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz