NJ basketball player had illegal gun, drugs during traffic stop, cops say

A pair of 18-year-old Bergen County residents have been slapped with a handful of criminal charges after a routine traffic stop turned up a gun, illegal ammunition and drugs.

Teaneck Police stopped a Hyundai Genesis along Cedar Lane on Feb. 10 around 11 a.m.

They wound up arresting the 18-year-old driver from Teaneck with a stolen gun, which was loaded with hollow-point bullets.

Police secured a search warrant for the vehicle itself and wound up recovering another handgun from a passenger compartment, also loaded with hollow-point bullets.

Over a week later, they also arrested the passenger, an 18-year-old female Bergen County College student and basketball player, who owns the car.

The car also contained suspected illegal marijuana, drug distribution materials and a small amount of MDMA, or ecstasy.

Ross Daniels-Lynn and Serenity Griffith, of Maywood, have both been charged with the following:

🔸 Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun

🔸 Second-degree possession of a handgun while distributing a controlled dangerous substance

🔸 Third-degree distribution of marijuana

🔸 Third-degree possession of MDMA

🔸 Third-degree drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school

🔸 Fourth-degree possession of a defaced handgun

🔸 Fourth-degree possession of hollow-point bullets

🔸 Fourth-degree possession of drug distribution paraphernalia

Both Daniels-Linn and Griffith were being held in Bergen County Jail, pending court hearings.

